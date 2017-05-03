The CBC Pollcast, hosted by CBC poll analyst Éric Grenier, explores the world of electoral politics, political polls and the trends they reveal.

In less than a week, voters in British Columbia will decide whether to re-elect the B.C. Liberals for their fifth consecutive mandate or give the B.C. New Democrats their first election win in more than 20 years.

What will they decide?

The race is coming down to the wire, with some polls giving the B.C. Liberals the lead and other surveys putting the NDP ahead. The result could be decided in just a few ridings — so which ones will signal which parties are going to have a good night on Tuesday?

Joining host Éric Grenier to break down the final week of this campaign and the ridings to keep an eye on are the Globe and Mail's Justine Hunter and the CBC's legislative reporter in B.C., Richard Zussman.

