Six months ago, Andrew Scheer became the new leader of the Conservative Party and the head of Her Majesty's Official Opposition.

He took over a party still smarting from the 2015 election defeat, but looking to oust Justin Trudeau's Liberals when Canada next goes to the polls in 2019.

So how is he doing?

The Saskatchewan MP and former speaker of the House of Commons narrowly beat out Quebec MP Maxime Bernier at the leadership vote in Toronto on May 27, besting him on the 13th and final ballot.

Since the beginning of the year, and continuing under Scheer's leadership, the Conservatives have raised more money than the Liberals. But the party still trails the Liberals in the polls by a wide enough margin that a re-elected Liberal majority is more likely than not.

To assess how Scheer has been doing in his first six months as Conservative leader, Pollcast host Éric Grenier is joined by Tim Powers of Summa Strategies and Chad Rogers of Crestview Strategy, who provided their analysis throughout the long Conservative campaign.

