The CBC Pollcast, hosted by CBC poll analyst Éric Grenier, explores the world of electoral politics, political polls and the trends they reveal.

On the 13th and final ballot of the Conservative leadership vote, despite trailing in second place throughout the count, Andrew Scheer beat Maxime Bernier to become the new leader of the Conservative Party.

He had a narrow path to victory — and he took it.

His upset victory was helped by a number of factors, including strong results for like-minded social conservative candidates Brad Trost and Pierre Lemieux and a poor performance by Bernier in his home province of Quebec.

How did Scheer manage to cobble together enough votes to win? Why did Bernier come up short? What happens to the defeated leadership candidates under a Scheer-led party? And how does the new Opposition leader stack up against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau?

To discuss what happened on Saturday night and what happens next, Conservative insiders Tim Powers of Summa Strategies and Chad Rogers of Crestview Strategy join Pollcast host Éric Grenier one last time.

Listen to the full discussion above — or subscribe to the CBC Pollcast and listen to past episodes.

