​Most of the votes have already been cast. The identity of the next leader of the Conservative Party is somewhere in the mass of ballots sitting in a counting room in Vaughan, Ont. Once those ballots are processed, the result will be revealed on Saturday night.

Who will emerge as the next leader of Her Majesty's Official Opposition and the person to take on Justin Trudeau's Liberals in 2019?

Before a single person had put his or her name forward, Pollcast host Éric Grenier has been joined by Conservative insiders Chad Rogers of Crestview Strategy and Tim Powers of Summa Strategies to break down the race. They come back one more time to give their final thoughts before the next leader is named.

Do Michael Chong or Kellie Leitch have a path to victory? What impact could social conservatives Pierre Lemieux and Brad Trost have on the vote? Can either Erin O'Toole or Andrew Scheer garner enough second choice support to surpass Maxime Bernier?

And just how much of a favourite is Bernier?

