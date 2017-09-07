The CBC Pollcast, hosted by CBC poll analyst Éric Grenier, explores the world of electoral politics, political polls and the trends they reveal.
Parliament's summer recess is soon coming to a close, with Liberal MPs meeting in Kelowna, B.C. and Conservatives in Winnipeg to plan for the fall sitting. New Democrats, meanwhile, are set to vote on who will lead them through it.
The House of Commons sits again on Sept. 18, giving new Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer a chance to face-off against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in question period after having only a few opportunities to do so in June.
So where do the parties stand nearly two years after the 2015 federal election, and what challenges do they face as they return to work on Parliament Hill?
On the latest episode of the Pollcast, host Éric Grenier is joined by the CBC's Nick Gamache to talk about the parties' standing in the polls.
Then, Kady O'Malley of iPolitics and Vice discusses party strategy for the fall.
Listen to the full discussion above — or subscribe to the CBC Pollcast and listen to past episodes.
Follow Éric Grenier, Nick Gamache and Kady O'Malley on Twitter.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.