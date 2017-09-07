The CBC Pollcast, hosted by CBC poll analyst Éric Grenier, explores the world of electoral politics, political polls and the trends they reveal.

Parliament's summer recess is soon coming to a close, with Liberal MPs meeting in Kelowna, B.C. and Conservatives in Winnipeg to plan for the fall sitting. New Democrats, meanwhile, are set to vote on who will lead them through it.

The House of Commons sits again on Sept. 18, giving new Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer a chance to face-off against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in question period after having only a few opportunities to do so in June.

So where do the parties stand nearly two years after the 2015 federal election, and what challenges do they face as they return to work on Parliament Hill?

On the latest episode of the Pollcast, host Éric Grenier is joined by the CBC's Nick Gamache to talk about the parties' standing in the polls.

Then, Kady O'Malley of iPolitics and Vice discusses party strategy for the fall.

