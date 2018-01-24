The CBC Pollcast explores the world of electoral politics, political polls and the trends they reveal.

​When members of the Saskatchewan Party select their new leader on Saturday, they will be choosing not only Brad Wall's replacement, but the next premier of Saskatchewan.

Frequently polling as the country's most popular premier, Wall has punched well above his province's weight on the national stage. The next leader of the Saskatchewan Party will have big shoes to fill. Who will it be?

Five candidates are in the running. They include MLAs Tina Beaudry-Mellor, Ken Cheveldayoff, Scott Moe and Gord Wyant, along with Alanna Koch, former deputy minister in the premier's office.

Polling has been problematic and fundraising has been competitive, so it is difficult to know who is the favourite to win the race. Murray Mandryk, political columnist for the Regina Leader-Post, says the consensus favourites are Cheveldayoff, Moe and Koch, with Wyant having an outside chance as well.

But that is about as clear as the picture gets.

To breakdown the state of the race and the impact these candidates will have on politics both inside Saskatchewan and across the country, host Éric Grenier is joined by Mandryk on the latest episode of the Pollcast.

