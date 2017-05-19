The CBC Pollcast, hosted by CBC poll analyst Éric Grenier, explores the world of electoral politics, political polls and the trends they reveal.

Two new polls suggest the provincial election in Nova Scotia might be turning into a nail-biter, as the Progressive Conservatives under Jamie Baillie close the gap on Stephen McNeil's Liberals.

But that was before Thursday's leaders' debate, which also featured the NDP's Gary Burrill. What impact will the debate have on the unfolding race?

Polling by Forum/Metro puts the gap at just two points, a margin that has narrowed by seven points since the beginning of May, when Forum was last in the field. The latest CRA/Chronicle Herald tracking poll shows the Liberals ahead by a more comfortable eight points, but also shows a similar six-point reduction in the margin between the Liberals and the PCs since the beginning of the month.

To discuss the potential impact of Thursday's debate, the implications of these new poll results and the possibility for a minority government in Nova Scotia, Pollcast host Éric Grenier is joined by the CBC's legislative reporter in Halifax, Jean Laroche.

Listen to the full discussion above — or subscribe to the CBC Pollcast and listen to past episodes.

Follow Éric Grenier and Jean Laroche on Twitter.