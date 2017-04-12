The CBC Pollcast, hosted by CBC poll analyst Éric Grenier, explores the world of electoral politics, political polls and the trends they reveal.

​The provincial election in British Columbia officially began on Tuesday. Voters will cast their ballots on May 9.

With the polls showing a tight race and a number of factors — including a surging B.C. Green Party — contributing to the uncertainty, the outcome is unpredictable.

After 16 years in office, the B.C. Liberals are looking for their fifth consecutive term. Christy Clark, who first became premier in 2011, is embarking on her second campaign as leader. She's hoping to repeat her surprising comeback from four years ago.

The B.C. New Democrats under John Horgan are leading in the polls but the margin is narrow. The party has not won an election since 1996.

Complicating matters for the NDP are the Greens under Andrew Weaver, who have been surging in the polls and look well-placed to knock the NDP out of a few seats on Vancouver Island. If the Greens make further gains, Horgan will have a tough time holding the Liberals off.

To break down this four-week campaign, Pollcast host Éric Grenier is joined by Richard Zussman, the CBC's legislative reporter in British Columbia, and Justine Hunter, B.C. political reporter for the Globe and Mail.

