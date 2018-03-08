The CBC Pollcast explores the world of electoral politics, political polls and the trends they reveal.
In two days, the Ontario Progressive Conservatives will announce the result of their leadership race. That new leader will immediately become the favourite to replace Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne in June's provincial election.
But the campaign that started in chaos with the resignation of Patrick Brown (who briefly threw his hat back into the ring) is ending in grumbling, with three of four candidates asking the party to extend the voting period by an entire week — something the party says it will not do.
Christine Elliott was the only candidate to say the voting process should go ahead as planned, a move that suggests confidence in Saturday's result. But Tanya Granic Allen, Doug Ford and Caroline Mulroney are not throwing in the towel just yet.
To break down how the last six weeks have gone for each of the candidates, what to expect on Saturday and where the party goes from here, Pollcast host Éric Grenier is joined by the CBC's Meagan Fitzpatrick and Mike Crawley from Queen's Park.
The Ontario PC leadership results will be carried live on CBCNews.ca and CBC News Network on Saturday starting at 1 p.m. ET.
