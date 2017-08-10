The CBC Pollcast, hosted by CBC poll analyst Éric Grenier, explores the world of electoral politics, political polls and the trends they reveal.

Donald Trump's poll numbers have hit new lows, not only for his own presidency but in the modern history of U.S. presidents. None of his predecessors — at least since modern polling began — have been as unpopular just 200 days into their administrations.

But will Trump's unpopularity have an impact on his ability to govern in the short term, as well as his party's chances of holding both houses of Congress in the 2018 midterm elections?

The Republicans' control of Congress hasn't been of great help to Trump so far — it hasn't produced much in terms of legislation and Trump has even taken to Twitter this week to criticize Senate Leader Mitch McConnell for his failure to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

But keeping a friendly party in Congress would improve his chances of turning that around — and lessen the odds of being impeached, which could make the looming 2018 midterms of vital importance.

To help break down where Trump stands today and what his numbers could mean for the future, Pollcast host Éric Grenier is joined by Harry Enten, a senior political writer and analyst for FiveThirtyEight.com.

