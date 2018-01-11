The CBC Pollcast, hosted by CBC poll analyst Éric Grenier, explores the world of electoral politics, political polls and the trends they reveal.

Despite polls reporting that Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne is the most unpopular premier in the country, she can't be written off entirely as a potential winner in the province's June election.

But that's about the only prediction concerning the upcoming Ontario vote that can be made with any degree of certainty.

Polls have suggested that Patrick Brown's Progressive Conservatives hold a lead of between eight and 16 points over the Liberals, or that the two parties are nearly in a dead heat. Surveys have also indicated that the New Democrats under Andrea Horwath are stuck in their traditional third-place spot, or that they have a serious shot of instead bumping the Liberals into third.

It makes for an unpredictable campaign. How are the parties preparing for the upcoming election — and what does that reveal about how they see the political landscape with less than five months to go?

To discuss Ontario's confounding political scene, Pollcast host Éric Grenier is joined by Mike Crawley, the CBC's provincial affairs reporter in Toronto.

