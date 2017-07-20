The CBC Pollcast, hosted by CBC poll analyst Éric Grenier, explores the world of electoral politics, political polls and the trends they reveal.

The right is set to vote on whether to unite in Alberta.

The impact of that vote — merging the Alberta Progressive Conservatives with Wildrose in order to take on the governing New Democrats in 2019 — will be enormous, whether or not members of the two parties decide to come together.

Jason Kenney, who became leader of the PCs earlier this year on a platform of merging with Wildrose, is expected to have an easier time accomplishing his goal. The Progressive Conservatives have set a threshold of a simple majority to go ahead with the merger.

Wildrose, which under Brian Jean forms the official opposition in the Alberta legislature, has set a higher bar at 75 per cent. Jean also has campaigned for the merger, but the result — from a party originally formed by people opposed to the PCs — is far less certain.

If the merger goes ahead, Kenney and Jean will be among the candidates running to lead what will be dubbed the United Conservative Party. But will all supporters of the two older parties stick with the new entity?

To discuss the potential outcomes of the merger vote and their consequences, Pollcast host Éric Grenier is joined by Alberta pollster Janet Brown and the CBC's Kym Trynacity.

