Julie Payette, the Governor General of Canada, will attend the winter Olympics in South Korea, the prime minister announced Sunday.

She will watch the opening ceremony, the opening of Canada Olympic House and several of the competitions during the first days of the games, a statement from the Prime Minister's Office confirmed.

"I am thrilled that the Governor General will attend the Opening Ceremony of the Olympic Winter Games to cheer on our athletes, and let them know how proud we all are of Team Canada," Trudeau said in the statement.

Payette will be in PyeongChang as part of a tour of South Korea from Feb. 7 to 12.

This will be her first visit to South Korea. The last Governor General's visit to the country was in 2013.

The Olympics will run from Feb. 9 to 25.