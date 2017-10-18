Politicians are paying tribute to Canadian icon Gord Downie following his passing, praising him as a musical legend, loving man and strong advocate for reconciliation with Indigenous people.

The Tragically Hip frontman died Tuesday night at age 53. He was diagnosed with an aggressive and incurable form of brain cancer in 2015.

Tragically Hip lead singer Gord Downie greets Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Aug. 20, 2016, shortly before the show in Kingston, Ont. Downie died Tuesday night. He was diagnosed with an aggressive and incurable form of brain cancer in 2015. (Twitter/@JustinTrudeau)

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau‏ tweeted: "There will never be another one like you, Gord. Rest in peace my friend."

There will never be another one like you, Gord. Rest in peace my friend. — @JustinTrudeau

Heritage Minister Mélanie Joly praised Downie as one of Canada's greatest icons.

"Your musical legacy and strong advocacy will always live on," she tweeted.

Gord Downie, you are and will always be one of our greatest Canadian icons. Your musical legacy and strong advocacy will always live on. — @melaniejoly

Downie spent his final months advocating for reconciliation with Indigenous people. His multimedia project, Secret Path, tells the tragic story of 12-year-old Chanie Wenjack, who died of exposure and hunger in 1966 after running away from the Cecilia Jeffrey Indian Residential School in Kenora, Ont.

Downie was honoured for his work by National Chief Perry Bellegarde, who presented the visibly emotional Downie with an eagle feather last year. He was given a Lakota spirit name, Wicapi Omani, which can be roughly translated as "Man who walks among the stars."

NDP MP and musician Charlie Angus said he was heartbroken to learn of Downie's death, tweeting: "He wasn't just an amazing artist he was caring loving guy who knew a better world was possible."

Heartbroken to hear of death of Gord Downie. He wasn't just an amazing artist he was caring loving guy who knew a better world was possible — @CharlieAngusNDP

Conservative MP Tony Clement called Downie a "Canadian original with a great big heart."