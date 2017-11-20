Goodale confirms 60 ISIS fighters in Canada
Air Date: Nov 20, 2017 3:55 PM ET
After repeated questions to PM Justin Trudeau and his Public Safety Minister, Ralph Goodale confirms there are at least 60 former ISIS fighters being watched.
-
