G7 leaders expected to issue a joint communiqué, despite differences on trade and climate

After some last-minute lobbying efforts by the Canadian delegation, all G7 leaders are expected to sign on to a joint communiqué when the summit ends on Saturday, sources told CBC News.

At these summits in the past, all the leaders commit their respective countries to a series of objectives, but U.S. President Donald Trump has shown reluctance to put pen to paper on the sections relating to trade and climate policy, which generally fly in the face of his "America First" agenda that has largely shunned multilateral cooperation.

Sources tell CBC News the U.S. will commit to lowering trade tariffs, but will leave its name off a commitment to implement the Paris climate agreement. Trump pulled out of that deal a week after the last G7 summit in Italy.

Need for rules-based trade

Speaking before the communiqué was officially released Saturday, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said the final document will stress the importance of rules-based trade.

Talk at the two-day summit has been dominated by discussion of Trump's move to impose punitive tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from Canada, Mexico and the European Union — a move French President Emmanual Macron has called "illegal and a mistake" under World Trade Organization (WTO) rules.

"For us it was important that we have a commitment to a rule-based trade order, that we continue to fight against protectionism and that we want to reform the World Trade Organization," Merkel told reporters after G7 talks in Quebec.

Merkel said there was a broad agreement among G7 leaders that tariffs and other trade barriers should be reduced.

"These are jointly shared principles, although the pitfalls lie in the detail," she said.

The German statement seems to fly in the face of what Trump said in his closing press conference in Quebec where he vowed to ramp up combative trade actions — even against some of his country's closest allies — or curtail trade altogether if partners cannot agree to more favourable terms for America.

He said the current system of international trade has badly damaged U.S. interests while giving an advantage to others.

"We're like the piggy bank that everybody's robbing, and that ends," he said, taking aim at Canada's supply managed dairy sector in particular.

U.S. won't agree on climate change, environment

A French official, speaking to the Reuters news service on background, said the seven countries were likely to produce a joint communiqué but the final text would make clear that on topics such as the environment, the United States did not share the point of view of the other six members.

Last year at the G7 summit in Italy, Trump and his officials balked at some of the language relating to global efforts to address climate change — the leaders could not produce a consensus statement that Trump would sign — a move that foreshadowed his eventual withdrawal from the Paris climate change accord a week later.

