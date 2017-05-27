The Group of Seven leaders have agreed to keep fighting protectionism, a win for the six countries who had been pushing U.S. President Donald Trump to come around to their view of free trade.

But on the issue of climate change, the six-page final communique from the G7 summit in Sicily says that only six of the leaders, plus European Union leaders, agreed to stand by their commitment to implement the Paris Agreement on climate change.

The document says the U.S. is still reviewing its policies on climate change and the Paris Agreement, which Trump had promised to back out of when he was a candidate on the campaign trail.

The communique notes the Americans were therefore not ready to join the consensus.

Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi, centre, gestures to U.S. President Donald Trump, right, as German Chancellor Angela Merkel looks on as they attend a session at the G7 summit in Taormina, Sicily on Saturday. (Jonathan Ernst/AFP/Getty Images)

Shortly before the communique came out, Trump issued a tweet saying he would make his "final decision" on the Paris Agreement next week.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau went into the talks championing the benefits of free trade and action on climate change, as well as inclusive growth and gender equality, which are expected to be the main themes of the G7 summit that Canada is hosting in the Charlevoix region of Quebec next year.

I will make my final decision on the Paris Accord next week! — @realDonaldTrump

The leaders of Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, the U.S. and Italy have been joined by representatives of the European Union and the International Monetary Fund, as well as teams from Ethiopia, Kenya, Niger, Nigeria and Tunisia during the two-day summit, which concludes Saturday.

After saying for months that members of NATO were not paying their fair share towards the military alliance, Trump said on Saturday that the "money is beginning to pour in."

Trump tweeted that NATO partners have begun stepping up payments "considerably."

Many NATO countries have agreed to step up payments considerably, as they should. Money is beginning to pour in- NATO will be much stronger. — @realDonaldTrump

Trudeau met with Trump on the margins of the summit on Saturday.

The two leaders "reaffirmed their commitment to the deepest economic partnership in the world," Cameron Ahmad, Trudeau's media spokesperson, said in a statement.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives for a working session with outreach countries and international organizations at the G7 summit. (Evan Vucci/Reuters)

"Trade between our countries supports job creation on both sides of the border and the growth of the middle class, and in 2016 was valued at nearly $882 billion," the statement said.

Trudeau and Trump also discussed "a range of issues of mutual interest, including international security."

"They stressed the importance of shared leadership on issues of global concern as a means to promote peace and prosperity."

