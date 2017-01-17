The third debate of the Conservative leadership campaign, and the only official debate to be held entirely in French, is taking place in Quebec City tonight and might prove to be a serious challenge to the French-language skills of some of the 13 contestants taking part.

CBCNews.ca is carrying the French-language debate live, without translation, starting at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Though a few of the Conservative leadership candidates are fluently bilingual — and two of the candidates, Maxime Bernier and Steven Blaney, are francophone MPs from Quebec — about half of the anglophone contestants who participated in the previous bilingual debate in Moncton in December struggled in their second language.

This debate is also candidates' last opportunity to make their mark with party members before the entry into the race of Kevin O'Leary, which CBC News has learned will happen on Wednesday.

Leadership rival Andrew Scheer had called for O'Leary to get into the race before the French-language debate. But O'Leary, who speaks little French, recently put out a statement saying that "out of respect for Quebec and French-Canadians, I feel it makes more sense to abstain from the French debate until I am more proficient."

The debate is being moderated by Pascale Déry, a former journalist and news anchor who ran unsuccessfully under the Conservative banner in the last election.

Each candidate will make a 30-second opening statement in an order that was set by a random draw. Candidates will then have a chance to answer every question in 50 seconds or less.

The question topics are "government and taxes" and "national security and defence." Four questions will also be asked by Conservative Party supporters, and candidates will have the opportunity to make two 30-second rebuttals.

Here are the participating candidates in order of podium position and opening remarks:

Chris Alexander.

Deepak Obhrai.

Michael Chong.

Erin O'Toole.

Kellie Leitch.

Andrew Scheer.

Pierre Lemieux.

Maxime Bernier.

Lisa Raitt.

Steven Blaney.

Rick Peterson.

Brad Trost.

Andrew Saxton.

The winner of the Conservative leadership vote will be announced on May 27.