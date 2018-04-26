Canada, Britain to make announcement on Franklin expedition wrecks

Canada and Britain will make a joint announcement today on the remains of the Franklin Expedition that were discovered on the Arctic seabed in 2014 and 2016.

Environment Minister Catherine McKenna and British High Commissioner to Canada Susan le Jeune d'Allegeershecque will hold a news conference at the Museum of History in Gatineau, Que. at 1 p.m. ET, and CBCNews.ca will carry it live.

Both sides announced in October 2017 that ownership of the mid-19th century ships HMS Erebus and HMS Terror and their contents, legally owned by Britain's Royal Navy under international law, would be formally transferred to Canada, but details of a formal agreement had not been worked out.

Officials have been in negotiations since May 2016.

Talks were hampered, in part, by the sensitive question of what artifacts the British will keep, and how Canada would be compensated for their recovery and restoration.

Canada and Britain signed a non-binding deal in 1997, before the historic wrecks were located, that confirmed the Royal Navy's ownership but committed Britain to transfer ownership to Canada eventually.

Artifacts of 'outstanding significance'

An exception, though, were any artifacts of "outstanding significance" to the Royal Navy, which Britain would keep after paying Canada compensation.

A Parks Canada document obtained by CBC News under the Access to Information Act said those costs would be difficult to quantify.

The Liberal government has already committed to eventually sharing ownership, and management, of the Franklin wrecks and artifacts with the Inuit Heritage Trust, which represents Inuit claims to the historic finds.

William Beveridge, executive director of the Inuit Heritage Trust, will be at today's announcement.

The government of Nunavut has also laid claim to ownership of the Franklin ships and artifacts, but Ottawa has so far resisted.

HMS Erebus and HMS Terror, shown in the Illustrated London News published on May 24, 1845, left England that year under the command of Sir John Franklin and in the search of the Northwest Passage. (Illustrated London News/Getty Images)

Nunavut was able to exercise some control over the underwater archeological site where HMS Terror was found — in Terror Bay, off King Edward Island — because Parks Canada divers needed permits from the government in Iqaluit to investigate the sunken wreck.

The federal cabinet later declared a 57.8 square-kilometre area around HMS Terror part of a protected National Historic Site, which effectively removed it from Nunavut's jurisdiction and gave the wreck legal protection against souvenir hunters.

The seabed wreck of HMS Erebus, discovered further south in 2014, was given such federal protected status in 2015.

The Royal Navy mounted the 1845 expedition to find a northwest passage under Sir John Franklin. All crew members died after the two ships were beset by ice, though their exact fate has remained a mystery.