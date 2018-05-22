Halifax police will not be charging Liberal MP Francis Drouin following allegations he groped a woman at a bar during last month's Liberal Party policy convention.

The Ontario MP, who represents the riding of Glengarry-Prescott-Russell, was alleged to have committed the offence at the Halifax Alehouse, near the facility where the Liberal Party policy convention was being held.

"The matter, after being investigated by the sexual assault investigation team, was concluded on May 17. No charges were laid," wrote Halifax Regional Police spokesperson Const. Carol McIssac in an email to Radio-Canada.

Drouin also put out a statement Tuesday.

"After reviewing the facts, the Halifax police have determined that the matter is closed. I am pleased that it has been resolved based on the facts. I will have no further comment," he wrote.

From the beginning, Drouin has maintained he was linked to the incident by mistake.

"While I was standing facing the bar, with my credit card in hand, I heard what I believed to be a woman's voice coming from another area of the establishment behind me, yelling that her buttocks had been grabbed," Drouin said in a Twitter post.

"Her comments were clearly not directed towards me. I turned away from the bar, and shouted 'get that man out of here' to draw attention to the alleged incident. I turned back to the bar and paid for the drinks with my credit card."

Drouin said that after he bought the drinks, he moved to another area of the bar with his friends.

"While standing with a group of people, I was approached by a woman with a cellphone in hand, who mistakenly attempted to connect me with the alleged incident. We told her that she was mistaken," he said.

Drouin said he left the bar shortly afterward and informed the Prime Minister's Office and the Liberal whip's office the following morning of what happened.

He remained in caucus throughout the investigation.