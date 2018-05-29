Foreign minister too often left in dark about overseas torture cases, says auditor

The country's auditor general says Global Affairs Canada is too slow to sound the alarm bell with the foreign minister and other senior officials when a Canadian citizen is being tortured or mistreated in foreign custody.

In a report released Tuesday, Michael Ferguson said consular officials respond quickly to the individuals on the ground who make the claims, but take too long to "formally assess the allegations," and staff are rarely trained on how to conduct prison visits.

He also said the department has a hit-and-miss record when it comes to responding to routine cases overseas where a Canadian citizen has been detained.

According to the report, 2,452 Canadians were arrested while travelling abroad during the timeframe of the audit. About one-third of them were in the United States.

The review looked at 15 cases where torture or mistreatment had been alleged, but did not specify the countries, nor the individuals.

In each instance, Ferguson said, consular officials found the claims "were serious and credible."

It took "between one and six months for departmental officials to formally assess the allegations," and once officials were satisfied "torture or mistreatment had likely occurred," it took them another 47 days on average to inform the foreign minister in writing.

That is unacceptable, Ferguson wrote.

Canadians in foreign custody

The findings are startling, especially in light of the inquiry into the detention and torture of Mahar Arar in Syria in the early 2000s.

"In our view, taking three months or more to advise the minister about whether a Canadian detained abroad is being or has been tortured does not meet the intent of Justice O'Connor's recommendations," said the report.

As of March 2018, six Canadians are still in foreign custody out of the 15 torture and mistreatment cases examined.

The audit also looked at a further sample of 190 routine cases, and found that in 110 of them, consular officials did not reach out and contact the person within 24 hours of receiving the arrest report.

They are also supposed to maintain contact if the individual is behind bars for more than a week, and that is not happening with any degree of consistency, the auditor said.

"While consular officers are required to contact individuals throughout their imprisonment, we found that after first making contact, some officers waited for detainees to contact the mission again themselves before offering assistance," the report said.

Ferguson did give the department top marks for dealing with consular cases when there is an international crisis, and noted that extra staff are deployed.

Specifically, he looked at how the department dealt with hurricanes Irma and Maria in September 2017, which cut a vast swath of destruction through 16 countries.