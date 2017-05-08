The federal government is delivering more troops and sandbags in what it calls an "all-of-Canada approach" to wrestle massive flooding across the country.

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale announced 250,000 more sandbags from the Canadian Armed Forces stockpile will be sent to regions in Ontario.

In response to Ontario’s request yesterday afternoon for federal help in finding more sandbags, we have located more than 250,000 (1/2) — @RalphGoodale

The province requested the supplies, but has not asked for any military personnel.

In a statement issued Monday recapping the situation across Canada, Goodale said 1,500 troops have now been deployed across southern Quebec to help local civilian authorities "cope with the deluge."

Marine vessels, a dozen helicopters and a Hercules transport are also on standby if needed, he said.

"No other province has requested federal assistance at this stage, but we are on alert to respond quickly if circumstances change," Goodale wrote.

The federal government is also keeping close watch on the situation in New Brunswick, the Gaspé and along the North Shore of the St. Lawrence, where the weather system appears to be moving, and on dangerous water conditions in the B.C. Interior.

Some residents forced to flee their homes have expressed frustration that local officials should have seen the flooding coming and done more to mitigate the devastation. According to jurisdictional protocol, the federal government must wait for a formal request from a province to assist in an emergency.

But NDP Leader Tom Mulcair said Friday the government should have been acting earlier to mobilize a response to record flooding.

'All-of-Canada' approach

In his statement, Goodale outlined the role of various departments in dealing with the extreme weather emergency:

The Canada Border Services Agency has offered its training centre in Rigaud, Que., to house evacuees.

Environment and Climate Change Canada is providing weather and water flow forecasting, and scientific expertise for the effective management of reservoirs.

Natural Resources Canada offers geomatic services and satellite imagery to better understand the scope of rising water levels.

Transport Canada provides air surveillance, and instructs ships using the Saint Lawrence Seaway to avoid activity that cause more damage to the shoreline.

Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada is working with telecommunications providers to ensure reliable services are maintained.

Public Health Agency of Canada is working with the Red Cross to accumulate stockpiles of supplies to help people evacuated from homes.

Global Affairs Canada is in contact with U.S. officials and agencies such as the International Joint Commission that have common interest in cross-border water flows.

"This is an all-of-Canada approach to maximize the support we can all offer together to other Canadians in distress, just as we did exactly one year ago when a beast of a wildfire was ravaging Fort McMurray in Alberta," Goodale said in his statement.

Federal buildings across the river from Ottawa in Gatineau, Que., are closed Monday and employees who commute across the bridges were told to stay home.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visited Terrasse-Vaudreuil, Que., to observe flood damage and offer support to those working on the ground.

Trudeau also made what the Prime Minister's Office called a "spontaneous stop" to meet with affected people and thank the first responders, volunteers and neighbours.