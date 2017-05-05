The federal government is keeping a close watch on the flooding situation and says it is ready to respond with money and military might.

While the government has not yet received a formal request for assistance, the Government Operations Centre has beefed up its standby team as a precaution and is monitoring the flooding around the clock daily. The centre serves as the hub to co-ordinate the federal response to natural disasters and other emergencies.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expressed support for the families and communities affected, praising the first responders and volunteers who are working to help in what he called an "extremely challenging situation." He pledged full support from the government.

"As a government we are in constant and regular contact with our counterparts in municipalities and provincial capitals in Quebec and Ontario," he said during an event in Montreal.

"We stand ready and willing to give whatever help the federal government can to help people through this situation and we will of course be there as the cleanup continues after the waters recede."

The government always stands ready to help any province or territory that requests federal assistance to respond to a natural disaster, including flooding, Scott Bardsley, spokesperson for Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Minister Ralph Goodale, said in an email.

Goodale said yesterday the government will respond "very, very quickly" to any provincial appeal for help.

Bardsley said possible assistance depends on the request, but noted that for the Fort McMurray fire, support included the Canadian Armed Forces, RCMP officers, geomatics, supplies from the Health Portfolio's National Emergency Stockpile System and coordination support from the Government of Canada Operations Centre.

Trudeau says federal help ready if needed for Quebec, Ontario floods0:36

Public Safety Canada also administers the Disaster Financial Assistance Arrangements program that helps provinces and territories cover the costs of response and recovery after large natural disasters "where these costs exceed what they might reasonably be expected to bear on their own."

Evacuation orders, flight delays

Heavy rainfall has affected communities in western Quebec and eastern and southern Ontario, causing home evacuation orders and the cancellation or delay of airline flights. The slow-moving system is heading to the Maritimes, with flooding in parts of New Brunswick and Nova Scotia possible this weekend.

National Defence is also monitoring the situation closely and ready to deploy if needed.

"Canadian Armed Forces personnel are in continuous liaison with Public Safety, and other federal partners," DND spokesman Evan Koronewski said in an email. "The CAF diligently plans for various contingencies to be ready to fulfil the direction of government, including the potential contribution to a federal response to an emergency in Canada."

But despite the jurisdictional protocol that's in place, NDP Leader Tom Mulcair said it should be "all hands on deck" as the flooding gets worse in coming days.

NDP Leader Tom Mulcair speaks to reporters during a visit to Yamachiche, Que. to observe the effects of severe flooding. (CBC)

"I don't think we should be waiting. At this stage in the game, it's so clear that we're heading for some record flooding .... we've got to start acting now," he said in a telephone interview with CBC News from Yamachiche, Que.

Mitigation funds

Mulcair urged the government to set aside significant funds for more extreme weather events such as forest fires and floods that are linked to climate change.

"We've got to be adding more money to the pot, not less, because this type of flooding, this type of event that's directly related to what we're going to be seeing with global warming, we've got to be getting ready for it," he said.

Goodale says he spoke to Quebec minister Friday about flooding0:48

Environment Minister Catherine McKenna said while you can't link any single weather event to climate change, there is no doubt the impacts are longer-term, That is why the government is investing in "adaptation," from addressing buckling roads in the melting Arctic to researching resilient crops.

"This is something that is real. We are seeing the impacts of climate change, and that's why we're taking it seriously," she said, adding the government is tackling climate change while creating green jobs for innovation and infrastructure.

Goodale's office said this year's budget included $2 billion for a Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund to support national, provincial and municipal infrastructure required to deal with the effects of climate change.