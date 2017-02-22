Prime Minister Justin Trudeau today announced five byelections will be held on April 3, the first major electoral test for the Liberal government since its election more than 16 months ago.

The byelections will be held in the ridings of:

Saint-Laurent (Quebec).

Markham–Thornhill and Ottawa–Vanier (both Ontario).

Calgary Heritage and Calgary Midnapore (both Alberta).

The races are to replace a number of high-profile members of Parliament, including former ministers Stéphane Dion and John McCallum, who recently took diplomatic postings, Mauril Bélanger, who passed away after a battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), former prime minister Stephen Harper, who retired from politics, and Jason Kenney, who is now running for the leadership of the Progressive Conservative Party of Alberta.

The April 3 votes will be the last series of elections fought by interim Conservative Leader Rona Ambrose before she hands over the reins to one of the 14 contenders vying for the party's leadership at the May 27 convention.

There was a byelection in the riding of Medicine Hat, Alta., last October that the Conservatives easily won after the death of MP Jim Hillyer, although the Liberals posted their best results in the southern Alberta riding in a generation.

