Embattled Finance Minister Bill Morneau says he'll donate the profits earned on his Morneau Shepell shares since he was elected to charity.

The finance minister met with Conflict of Interest and Ethics Commissioner Mary Dawson earlier today.

"I told her it was the intent of my family to donate any difference in value from my family shares from the time I was elected on Oct. 19, 2015, until now," he told the House of Commons.

Last week, he announced he was placing his assets in a blind trust and divesting shares in his family built company to calm a growing ethics controversy over his personal holdings

Morneau said he will unload the million shares, worth about $20 million, he has in Morneau Shepell, the human resources and pension management company his father founded.