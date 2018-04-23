No information yet to support raising threat level following Toronto van 'attack': Goodale

Hours after a van plowed into a number of pedestrians near a busy intersection in Toronto today, Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale said he has no evidence to suggest Canada's national threat level needs to be raised.

"There is no information available to me at the present time that would indicate a change in the risk level," Goodale told reporters in Toronto, where he is attending the G7 foreign and security ministers meeting.

During his media availability, Goodale said he could not state whether the incident was being treated as a terror attack.

Shortly after Goodale spoke, Toronto police confirmed that nine people had been killed and another 16 were injured in the incident.

After Toronto police revealed the number of casualties, Goodale used the word "attack'"to describe the incident.

"Grateful for the brave and professional response of @TorontoPolice and other first responders to the horrific attack at Yonge and Finch," Goodale said in a tweet. "Canadians are appalled at what happened. The victims and their families have our deepest condolences."

But a spokesperson for Goodale's office later told CBC News in an email that the minister used the word "to describe [the] scope of violence, not in the terror sense. Speaking to the result not the cause or nature."

"There are obviously casualties in this incident. I cannot provide details at this stage but I do want to extend thoughts and prayers to those who have suffered as a result of what has happened," Goodale said at his press conference earlier, expressing his gratitude for the work of first responders.

"As is always the case in these very difficult and tragic circumstances, first responders, police, paramedics, firefighters, who are often the first on the scene — their behaviour and their work is simply extraordinary and we are grateful to have them."

Public safety minister speaks to reporters at G7 ministers meeting after pedestrians struck in Toronto. 1:15

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, writing on his official Twitter feed, offered his sympathies to those affected by the incident and also thanked first responders for their efforts.

Our thoughts are with all those affected by the terrible incident at Yonge and Finch in Toronto. Thank you to the first responders working at the scene – we're monitoring the situation closely. —@JustinTrudeau

Conservative Party Leader Andrew Scheer and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh also took to social media to issue their own calls of support for the victims and first responders.

Terrible news of the incident in Toronto this afternoon. Deepest sympathies and condolences of our entire Conservative Caucus and all Parliamentarians are with the community as this situation continues to develop. Our thanks to the first responders who acted so quickly. —@AndrewScheer

Tragic news coming out of Toronto – my thoughts are with all those affected by the horrific events unfolding near Yonge and Finch, along with all first responders. —@theJagmeetSingh

Earlier in the day, while details of the attack had yet to emerge, Scheer began question period in the House of Commons by expressing his concerns for the victims and asked Trudeau for an update. The prime minister said that he had no details to relate but his thoughts were also with the victims.

PM Justin Trudeau responds to a question from Opposition Leader Andrew Scheer regarding the van that hit a number of pedestrians in Toronto. 0:34

At about 1:30 p.m., police were called to the north Toronto intersection of Yonge Street and Finch Avenue after a white van struck a number of pedestrians.

A witness said that he had seen at least four covered bodies lying on the ground after the event, and that the people hit included a man who was crossing the street and others on the sidewalk.

The van, which was said to have mounted the curb before striking pedestrians on the sidewalk, was stopped by city police, Const. Jenifferjit Sidhu told CBC Toronto.

The driver of the van was arrested by police but the driver's identity has not yet been released by the Toronto Police Service, which is the lead agency investigating the incident.

Live updates on the Toronto van incident from CBC News Network. 0:00

National Defence has confirmed that Chief of the Defence Staff Gen. Jonathan Vance was not attending a briefing on the incident, contrary to some reports.

DND also confirmed that "the force protection posture of the Canadian Armed Forces has not changed."