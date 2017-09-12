Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland, flanked by other members of the Liberal cabinet, will deliver an update on Hurricane Irma rescue efforts.

CBCNews.ca will carry their remarks live after 12:30 p.m. ET (press conference has been delayed).

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his cabinet colleagues are meeting in St. John's, N.L., today, a week before Parliament returns from its summer recess.

Canadians stranded amid the destruction of Hurricane Irma have been critical of the government's response, branding it slow and inept.

While many Americans were airlifted out of the area over the weekend, some Canadians were left to wait for commercial airlines to take them home days later. Other countries, including the Netherlands and the U.K., have also evacuated citizens with military aircraft.

A series of flights left the region Monday evening, five days after the hurricane made landfall in Saint Martin, the island jointly controlled by the Netherlands and France.

Transport Minister Marc Garneau defended the government's efforts Tuesday.

"I'm not going to speak about the American situation, I'm going to speak about the Canadian situation," he told reporters. "We mobilized right away, at the beginning, to deal with the situation."

Garneau pinned delays in the Turks and Caicos on local officials who were reluctant to let plane leave with infrastructure damaged by the storm.

"We had the availability of commercial airplanes to take care of the situation, the problem was getting them into a situation where they could actually bring people back," he said.