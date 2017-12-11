Voters in four ridings scattered across the country are deciding who to send to Ottawa, with many focusing on the hard-fought race for a B.C. seat last held by the Conservatives.

The Liberals are trying to defend Judy Foote's vacant seat in Bonavista–Burin–Trinity in N.L. after the former minister for public works and procurement stepped down for family reasons.

The Liberals are also trying to hold onto the late Arnold Chan's seat in Scarborough–Agincourt in Ontario. Chan died earlier this year and his widow, Jean Yip, is now running as the Liberal candidate.

The Conservatives are looking to retain MP Gerry Ritz's seat in Battlefords–Lloydminster, after Ritz stepped down as MP for the Saskatchewan riding earlier this year.

CBC's polls analyst Eric Grénier has written that the seats in Newfoundland and Labrador, Ontario and Saskatchewan are not expected to change hands but the fourth riding, South Surrey–White Rock in B.C., is being hotly contested.

Conservative Dianne Watts stepped down as MP for that riding to run for the provincial leadership in B.C., leaving Conservative candidate Kerry-Lynne Findlay to try and retain or improve upon her party's 2.5 per cent margin in the 2015 election.

As the New Democrats did not put up strong results in 2015 in any of the four ridings, they are not expected the cause an upset tonight.

Polls will close first in Newfoundland and Labrador at 7 p.m. ET, then in Saskatchewan and Ontario at 9:30 p.m. ET before the polls in B.C. close at 10 p.m. ET.

CBC News will have live results throughout the evening.