Finance Minister Bill Morneau has tabled his third budget. Here is a look at the highlights, new measures and key numbers:

$21.5B in new spending over 6 years, including the fiscal year just ending.

$18.1B projected deficit for 2018-19 (including $3B for risk), falling to $12.3B by 2022-23.

$750M over 5 years to improve cyber security.

$231M over 5 years to address the opioid crisis, including $165M this year.

5 weeks extra leave for two-parent families under the EI Parental Sharing Benefit (June 2019).

Legislation promised this year on federal pay equity - but no price tag yet.

$172.6M more over 3 years for clean drinking water on reserves.

$1.4B over 6 years in new funding for First Nations Child and Family Services.

$2B over 5 years in additional foreign aid under the Feminist International Assistance Policy.

$10M over 5 years for an RCMP unit to review 25,000 cases of sex assault deemed "unfounded."

$1.3B over 5 years to conserve land, waterways and wildlife and protect species at risk.

$100M over 5 years to develop rural broadband innovation, including low-earth-orbit satellites.

New judges - 6 for Ontario, 1 for Saskatchewan - and more money to help ease court backlogs.

$173M to address irregular border-crossings and asylum seekers.

$6M for a new process to hold federal leadership debates during election years.

$50M over 5 years to one or more independent organizations to support local journalism.

$30M over 3 years to promote women and girls' participation in sport.

Free admission for kids to national parks will be made permanent.

Creation of advisory council on implementing national pharmacare - but no money yet.

