Consumer tax changes in Wednesday's federal budget will add to the cost of Uber rides while ending a public-transit tax credit.

Those are just two of several Liberal government moves that will hit pocketbooks directly, though modestly.

The measures include slight increases – pennies, in fact – in tobacco and alcohol taxes.

And on the savings side, the budget ends the venerable Canada Savings Bonds program this year, long recognized as an inefficient way for governments to raise money.

Created in 1946 to replace a war-bonds program, CSB sales have fallen sharply in recent years as the interest rate earned fell behind the savings rates offered at banks and other private institutions.

The government says it will honour the $5 billion of Canada Savings Bonds that are currently outstanding, but won't sell any more.

The proposed levy on Uber and other ride-hailing services would for the first time impose GST/HST on fares, in the same way they are charged on traditional taxi services. The change will broaden the definition of a taxi business to ensure Uber and other web-based ride-hailing services are required to charge and remit GST/HST, adding to the cost of each trip.

The impact on federal revenues will be modest, just $3 million in additional revenue in 2017-2018, but the budget suggests the measure is to help level the playing field and create tax fairness.

The public transit tax credit – a so-called boutique tax credit introduced by the previous Conservative government – will be phased out on July 1. The credit reimbursed public transit users for 15 per cent of their eligible expenses on monthly passes and other fares. Ending that tax break is expected to save Ottawa more than $200 million a year.

The increases in so-called "sin taxes," on alcohol and tobacco, come into effect Thursday, adding a penny to the price for a litre of wine, for example, and just over two cents to a litre of spirits.

A 24-pack of beer is going up by five cents, and 200 cigarettes will cost another 53 cents.

The higher "sin taxes" are expected to put $85 million into government coffers in 2017-18.

Tourists are being dinged as well, no longer eligible for a GST/HST rebate on the cost of their accommodations or tour packages. Once phased in next year, the change will add $15 million in sales taxes to the federal treasury.