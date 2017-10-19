Amid questions about the social network's impact on last year's American presidential vote, Facebook Canada is launching an "election integrity initiative" in advance of the next Canadian federal election.

The first phase of the initiative will include a "digital news literacy" campaign, training and guidance for political candidates, parties and staff to guard against security threats, and a new hotline to report possible security breaches.

As part of an announcement on Thursday, Facebook published a "cyber hygiene guide" for Canadian politicians and political parties.

The last American election was disrupted by the release of hacked emails from Hillary Clinton and the Democratic Party. Then, earlier this year, French President Emmanuel Macron was also hacked.

Facebook has also been blamed for facilitating the spread of misinformation — the phenomenon of "fake news."

In the wake of the American example, the Liberal government asked the Communications Security Establishment, the federal agency responsible for information security, to review the potential threats to Canada's political system and advise political parties on cybersecurity.

In June, the CSE released its report and warned that it expects attempts to interfere with or influence the next federal election.