Prime Minister Justin Trudeau won't commit one way or the other to a request from the Opposition to appear before a House of Commons committee to answer more questions about his conflict-of-interest breaking vacation on the Aga Khan's private island.

At the request of Conservative ethics critic Peter Kent, the committee on access to information, privacy and ethics is meeting today at 3:30 p.m. ET to debate inviting Trudeau to testify before its members about the trip. The meeting will be held even though Parliament is still on recess.

Just before Christmas, the conflict of interest and ethics commissioner found that Trudeau breached multiple aspects of the federal ethics code by accepting a vacation on the spiritual leader's island during the 2016 holiday season.

"We have an ethics commissioner [who] is above partisan politics to make rulings and to look into things — to help Canadians separate the partisan attacks and mudslinging and the politics from what actually happened. I'm happy to work with the ethics commissioner," said Trudeau when asked in a radio interview if he will appear at committee if asked.

"I think keeping politics and partisan attacks to the side on this is what Canadians expect."

Trudeau said his latest batch of town hall meetings, the first kicking off in Nova Scotia Tuesday night, is a better way to answer questions.

"Actually getting out and meeting with Canadians across the country, doing open town halls where Canadians get to ask me any question they want and hold their elected representatives to account is at the heart of what a democracy should be," he told CBC Radio's Information Morning.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau takes part in a town hall meeting in Yellowknife last winter. The prime minister kicks off another tour of town halls in Lower Sackville, N.S., on Tuesday night. (Sean Kilpatrick/Canadian Press)

"That is exactly why I am so excited to be getting out of the Ottawa bubble, the partisan attacks back and forth, and actually connecting with and meeting with Canadians like I do every chance I get."

Who else was there?

A Conservative source says there are two main reasons why the Tories want to hear more from Trudeau, who held a lengthy news conference on the day the report was released.

The source says they want to find out who else was on the island at the time of Trudeau's vacation and if the prime minister will reimburse taxpayers for the full cost of the trip.

CBC News has previously reported that John Kerry, who was the U.S. secretary of state at the time, was also a guest on the Aga Khan's island during Trudeau's vacation.

As for the more than $200,000 price tag for security and transportation, the Prime Minister's Office has previously said Trudeau has already reimbursed the commercial cost of flights for him and his family, which is standard practice.

Kent would like to hear from Trudeau by the end of the month, requesting the prime minister appear on either Jan. 17 or 18, more than a week before the House resumes sitting.

A Conservative is the chair of the ethics committee, but the Liberals hold a majority of the seats.