Saskatchewan MP Erin Weir expelled from NDP caucus after harassment investigation

Saskatchewan MP Erin Weir, who was under investigation following harassment complaints, has been expelled from the NDP caucus by party leader Jagmeet Singh.

But in a twist, Weir says he is not being kicked out because of the report's findings, but for speaking to the media.

Weir spoke to CBC News earlier this week following news that a third-party investigation uncovered multiple harassment complaints. One complainant told CBC News that Weir spoke to her in an angry and belligerent way and that she felt physically intimidated.

According to a statement from the Weir's office, Singh's chief of staff asked Weir to stop commenting on the story.

"When Singh's chief of staff asked Weir to stop commenting that evening, he complied. Singh then notified Weir just before midnight on May 2 that he is being expelled from caucus, not because of the report's findings but because Weir commented publicly and Singh deemed that unacceptable," reads the statement.

"Expulsion is a vastly harsher punishment than applied to many other New Democratic MPs who have, at times, commented publicly without the leader's explicit authorization."

According to a statement from Singh, the investigator found one claim of harassment and three claims of sexual harassment were sustained. The report also found Weir "failed to read non-verbal cues in social situations and that his behaviour resulted in significant negative impacts on the complainants."

Singh said he was willing to consider rehabilitative approaches if Weir took full responsibility

"However, recent developments demonstrate Mr. Weir is unwilling to take appropriate responsibility for his actions," said the statement.