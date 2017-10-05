TransCanada is closing the book on its proposed Energy East pipeline, but the political fallout is just beginning.

On Thursday the company announced it won't proceed with its Energy East pipeline and Eastern Mainline proposals.

The proposed Energy East project would have carried oil from Alberta and Saskatchewan across the country to be refined in New Brunswick. It would have added 1,500 kilometres worth of new oil pipelines to an existing network of more than 3,000 kilometres, which would have been converted from carrying natural gas, to carrying oil.

Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr was firm Thursday that the cancellation was a "business decision."

"Ultimately, it's not up to me to explain why TransCanada made this decision on the basis of what's in its interest. I respect that," he told reporters.

Same process

In January 2016, the government announced that pipeline projects will face a new environmental assessment process, including a greenhouse gas emissions analysis.

Carr maintains the Liberals would have used the same process to evaluate the Energy East pipeline project that was used to green light the Trans Mountain expansion and Line 3 projects back in November.

"The government of Canada stands firmly behind the energy sector as a source of good, middle-class jobs …. We are open for business."

New Brunswick Premier Brian Gallant said in a statement that the company's decision not to move forward is "not good news" for those who wanted to see the pipeline built, including the provincial government.

'Everything that Justin Trudeau touches becomes a nightmare.' - Conservative Lisa Raitt

Gallant said over the past few years he has spoken to "almost every member of the federal cabinet about the merits of the project" and had sent a letter to the prime minister after hearing that TransCanada was suspending its application.

"We believe it is clear that TransCanada is not proceeding with its application for the Energy East pipeline because recent changes to world market conditions and the price of oil have negatively impacted the viability of the project," said Gallant.

New Brunswick Premier Brian Gallant said he raised Energy East with the Liberal government when he was in Ottawa this week for the first ministers' meeting. (The Canadian Press)

"We believed if TransCanada continued with the process, the project would be approved. We still believe that."

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley called it an "unfortunate outcome for Canadians."

"The [National Energy Board] needs to send a clear message on what the future of project reviews look like in Canada," she said. "Investors need confidence, and we look forward to seeing that certainty in place soon."

'Onerous' regulations

Almost immediately the Conservatives came out swinging against Prime MInister Justin Trudeau's Liberal government for the cancellation.

Conservative deputy leader Lisa Raitt said in the middle of the game the Liberals added "onerous" regulations, creating an uneven playing field with foreign oil companies.

"Today's announcement is not the result of a sudden decision by TransCanada. Instead, today is a result of the disastrous energy policies promoted by Justin Trudeau and his failure to champion the Canadian energy sector," she said.

"Everything that Justin Trudeau touches becomes a nightmare."

"Canada will now continue to import foreign dictator oil into our refineries instead of Alberta oil, it's shameful," tweeted Brian Jean, who's running to be leader of the United Conservative party in Alberta.

It was a different story in Montreal where Mayor Denis Coderre tweeted that the abandonment is "a major victory."

TransCanada says it will take a $1-billion charge to write down the project on its books in its next quarterly results.

Last month, TransCanada was granted a 30-day suspension of its application so it could re-evaluate the viability of the pipeline, which would have carried 1.1 million barrels of crude oil a day from Alberta to Saint John.

The suspension came after the regulator, the National Energy Board, expanded its planned review of the project, saying it will assess its indirect contributions to upstream and downstream greenhouse gas emissions.