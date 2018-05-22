PM signals openness to election law reform amendments
Gesture comes after threat to cut short debate
Justin Trudeau said he welcomes amendments from opposition parties to his government's proposed reforms to laws governing federal political parties and elections.
The prime minister is stressing his openness to amendments in response to Conservative demands that government advertising and ministerial travel be limited in the three months preceding an election call.
Bill C-76 would limit spending by parties and advocacy groups during the pre-writ period but, unless government ads and ministers are also constrained, Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer said the legislation will benefit the ruling Liberals and harm opposition rivals.
Scheer also said the bill does nothing to stop advocacy groups from using foreign money to influence the outcome of elections.
Trudeau said he's open to "reasoned" amendments on that front as well.
Conservatives and New Democrats, however, are accusing the government of "bullying" opposition parties by threatening to impose time limits on debate over C-76.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.