Embattled Senator Don Meredith says he's not ready to resign following an explosive ethics investigation of his sexual relationship with a 16-year-old girl.

Meredith tells The Canadian Press he's extremely sorry for what he calls his "moral failure."

The 52-year-old senator says he's considering his options.

However, he says he believes the upper chamber has no legal grounds to remove him.

He also says he is on sick leave on the advice of his doctor.

Last week, a scathing report from the Senate ethics officer said Meredith failed to uphold the "highest standards of dignity inherent to the position of senator" and acted in a way that could damage the Senate itself.

"Absolutely, racism has played a role in this," Meredith said. "There is always a double standard that exists in this country."