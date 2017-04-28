The number of sexual assaults deemed "unfounded" by military police has declined dramatically, according to a new report by the Department of National Defence.

In addition, the Chief of the Defence Staff, Gen. Jonathan Vance, has — since January — told 77 military members they were on track to be kicked out after they were found guilty of sexual misconduct.

The statistics were released Friday as part of the Canadian Armed Forces' effort to stamp out assault and inappropriate behaviour within the ranks.

On the surface, the numbers could appear to suggest that claims of sexual misconduct are being taken more seriously by military police.

The report says a review of case complaints filed between 2010 and 2015 shows military police considered 28.8 per cent of them to be unfounded. That rate dropped to 14.5 per cent in 2015 and 7.2 per in 2016.

Over the entire six-year period there were 166 cases that military police did not pursue. Officials said Friday the Canadian Forces Provost Martial has reopened and is reviewing those cases.

In addition, the military plans to bring in independent, external reviewers to examine each case deemed unfounded to ensure they've been handled properly and the alleged victims are confident in the process.

