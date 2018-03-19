The Liberal government has confirmed it's sending a detachment of helicopters and support troops to the troubled west African nation of Mali, as it ticks off a number of its peacekeeping commitments.

CBC News first reported the news on Friday.

Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan and Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland made the announcement in the foyer of the House of Commons Monday.

Canada's year-long commitment will involve two Chinook helicopters for medical evacuations and logistical support and four Griffon helicopters for armed escorts.

The ministers​ wouldn't say how many Canadian peacekeepers will be deployed or when they'll go, but the mission is expected to begin in August.

Sajjan offers few details on the Mali mission1:13

Sajjan and Freeland also said they're getting closer to deploying a C-130 Hercules aircraft for tactical support in Entebbe, Uganda, which was promised back in November during a peacekeeping conference in Vancouver.

With about 150 fatalities. the Mali mission has been a deadly one for the United Nations.

"We are very aware of the complexities and the difficulties of the situation in Mali," said Freeland. "Every Canadian life is precious."

Freeland and Sajjan reiterated their government's commitment to increasing the number of women in peacekeeping operations, but it's unclear how that lens will be applied to the Mali mission.