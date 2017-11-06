Quebec backbencher Denis Lemieux is quitting federal politics.

The Chicoutimi-Le Fjord MP released a statement on Monday morning saying he's leaving for family reasons.

"The one and only reason that motivates this well-considered decision is family," wrote Lemieux in a statement in French.

"I am aware that I am leaving an extraordinary parliamentary team … I intend to continue, behind the public scene, to serve my country and to help my fellow citizens as best I can."

Lemieux was first elected in 2015, beating former NDP MP Dany Morin.