After a decade in Ottawa, Deputy Conservative Party Leader Denis Lebel is leaving federal politics.
The 63-year-old MP for the Quebec riding of Lac-Saint-Jean will formally make the announcement at 11 a.m. in Roberval.
Lebel, the former mayor of Roberval, was first elected to the Canadian House of Commons in 2007.
He was appointed by then prime minister Stephen Harper as minister of the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec. He was promoted to transport minister in 2011 but shuffled out shortly after the Lac-Megantic train disaster.
Lebel was Harper's Quebec lieutenant and served as minister of infrastructure, communities and intergovernmental affairs.
His future plans are not yet known.
