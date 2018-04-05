Former Conservative MP Dean Del Mastro has failed in a final bid to have his convictions overturned for election overspending and filing a false report.

Today, the Supreme Court of Canada rejected his request for an appeal. As usual, the high court did not give reasons for its decision.

Last September, an Ontario Court of Appeal upheld Del Mastro's 2014 convictions on three violations of the Canada Elections Act related to the 2008 vote.

Del Mastro was convicted of overspending, failing to report a personal contribution of $21,000 he made to his own campaign, and knowingly filing a false report during the 2008 election.

He was sentenced to a month in jail and four months of house arrest.

His lawyer, Scott Fenton, told CBC News that Del Mastro has served the in-custody portion of his trial sentence.

The former MP for Peterborough, Ont., and point man for former prime minister Stephen Harper was also ordered to serve another 18 months of probation.

He is also barred from running for office for five years.