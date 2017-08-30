Celebrated Canadian novelist David Adams Richards has been appointed to the Senate, the Prime Minister's Office said Wednesday.

Richards will represent New Brunswick in the Upper House.

Richards has penned a number of bestselling books, and is one of only a handful of authors who has received a Governor General's Award in both the non-fiction and fiction categories.

He was a co-winner of the 2000 Giller Prize for his novel Mercy Among the Children, and has received a number of other prestigious awards, including two Geminis for script writing.

Richards has written extensively about his love of hunting and fly fishing on the Miramichi River. His 2010 national bestseller God Is is about his search for God and his sometimes rocky relationship with organized religion. He has also written a non-fiction book on the place of hockey in the Canadian soul, called Hockey Dreams.

The Fredericton-based author was chosen by the prime minister's new independent, merit-based appointments process, which was set up shortly after the Liberal government took office.

Richards is Trudeau's 29th pick for the Red Chamber.

Like his predecessors, Richards is expected to sit as an Independent outside of the Senate Liberal caucus.

As third-party leader, Trudeau removed all Liberal senators from the national caucus at the height of the Senate expenses scandal in 2014.