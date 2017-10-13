American negotiators want Canada to be "more transparent" about its supply management system for dairy, according to a source with direct knowledge of the NAFTA talks.

The U.S. presented its dairy demands today, and so far, it has not asked for greater access to the Canadian market.

Though initial reaction was positive, the source said the U.S. could still make more demands.

Canada and the U.S. have different views on the dairy industry.

Canada had been expecting extreme demands from the U.S., after President Donald Trump said Canadian dairy rules were "unfair" to American farmers back in April.

In a speech to factory workers in Wisconsin, the president specifically mentioned Canada's dairy supply management system, which he called a "one-sided deal" that doesn't let U.S. farmers compete fairly.

His comments came after Canada's producers lowered their prices for dairy ingredients to make them more competitive against cheaper American imports. About 70 dairy producers in both Wisconsin and New York were affected by the new policy, and have lobbied the U.S. government for action on the file.

A NAFTA schedule obtained by CBC News shows that agriculture will be discussed right through the weekend.

Ahead of the fourth round of talks, U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue hinted the U.S. would be looking for increased access to Canada's dairy.

"Obviously we need to keep these markets open," Perdue told a public forum organized by the Washington International Trade Association.

But he acknowledged that overall, NAFTA has been particularly good for the U.S. agriculture industry. With that in mind, he said he's warned U.S. trade representative Robert Lighthizer to tread carefully around the sector.