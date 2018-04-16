Canada sending home families of diplomats in Cuba after cases of 'new type' of brain injury

Canada is designating Cuba an "unaccompanied post" — meaning diplomats' families will not be allowed to live with them in the country during a posting — following new information about mysterious injuries suffered by Canadian and U.S. diplomats and their families.

Canadian staff in Havana were informed of the decision Monday morning.

Ten Canadians experienced symptoms — including headaches, dizziness, nausea and difficulty concentrating — according to government officials who briefed reporters in Ottawa Monday.

A new report by a Canadian medical specialist raises concerns that some of the Canadians have experienced a "new type of possible acquired brain injury." A senior government official said that this injury is new to science.

Officials said that some of those who seemed to recover have since seen the symptoms reassert themselves.

Some of the affected Canadians are minors; officials did not say how many, citing privacy considerations.

There is still no clear explanation for the illnesses. The government says theories about sonic attacks and forms of illness with psychological origins have been ruled out. An environmental assessment has not revealed any causes.

The most likely explanation appears to be medical, said a senior government official.