Global Affairs Canada has confirmed at least one Canadian diplomat in Cuba has been treated in hospital after suffering headaches and hearing loss.

The information comes a day after the U.S. government said it believed some of its diplomats in Havana had been targeted with a covert sonic device that left them with severe hearing loss.

Global Affairs did not identify the diplomat or say when the hospitalization took place, but said Ottawa is working with the Cuban government to find out what happened.

