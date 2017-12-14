The Liberal government has issued a new directive to restrict Canada's electronic spy agency, the military and foreign ministry from using — or passing along — information that may have been derived from torture.

The only exception would be when the information is "absolutely necessary to prevent loss of life or significant personal injury" and that the person involved is "someone is about to commit a terrorist act."

The directive is similar to one issued by Public Safety to the RCMP and the Canadian Security Intelligence Service earlier this year.

Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan said in a statement that the decisions about how the Communications Security Establishment (CSE) and the military use, or do not use, the information will be subject to review by existing watchdogs, including the new national security committee of parliamentarians.

The directive covers both ends of the information pipeline.

The Canadian agencies cannot hand over information — or request it — from a foreign agency, such as a military, intelligence service, or police, when there is a serious risk of someone being abused.

There will also be a classified annual report produced.

Significantly, the directive requires the military to advise other government agencies and the defence minister immediately if another country "is engaging in, or contributing to, mistreatment."

CSE had previous guidance

The new order covers information that is shared among the so-called Five Eyes intelligence agencies, whose other members are the U.S., Britain, Australia and New Zealand.

It is particularly relevant because the directive addresses one of the key features of the controversy over the alleged torture of Afghan detainees.

The Liberal government has issued a new directive to restrict Canada's electronic spy agency from using information that may have been derived by torture carried out by other countries. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

Human rights groups accused the Canadian government of knowingly handing suspected Taliban militants over to Afghan authorities who allegedly tortured the prisoners for intelligence on the insurgency, information that was also purportedly shared with a wider circle of allies.

It is a charge successive governments have repeatedly and vehemently denied.

"The Government of Canada unequivocally condemns in the strongest possible terms the mistreatment of any individual by anyone for any purpose," Sajjan said.

"Torture is a criminal offence, and is contrary to the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms and prohibited by international law. Our government works for Canadians, who expect us to be diligent and careful in preventing complicity in mistreatment when conducting our intelligence and defence operations."

Federal officials, speaking on background Thursday, said up until now the military and foreign affairs had not been covered by this kind of directive, but CSE did have previous guidance.