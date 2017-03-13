Federal government officials say no personal information was compromised due to an internet "vulnerability" that caused Canada Revenue Agency's online tax services to go down for two days.

The issue with the open source software was flagged by what officials called the world-wide sensitive community, prompting CRA to go offline Friday. Services were restored Sunday afternoon.

In an update posted on the CRA website, the agency said that as of 5 p.m. ET Sunday, individuals and businesses were able to file electronically, make payments and access all other digital services, but provided no details about what caused the temporary suspension.

Jennifer Dawson, deputy chief information officer for the Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat, said officials took quick action to patch the vulnerabilities and return digital services to normal.

"We've seen no evidence of this information being compromised," she said.

Officials said no tax file processing delays are expected as a result of the service disruption, and confirmed that no filing extensions will be granted.

CRA said suspending the online services was a precaution, not the result of a successful hack or breach, and that maintenance security patches would ensure all information would remain safe.

Tax returns that had already been filed were processed normally while the services were down and Canadians should not "expect a delay in getting their refund," CRA said.

Affected services included My Account, My Business Account, Represent a Client, the MyCRA mobile application, the MyBenefits mobile application, Netfile, EFILE and Auto-Fill My Return.