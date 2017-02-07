The Liberal government's revival of the controversial Court Challenges Program will be enshrined in legislation and expanded to include additional charter rights on top of equality and language rights.

According to a background briefing Tuesday, the new program to fund court challenges will include cases based on freedom of religion, freedom of democratic rights, and right to liberty and security.

According to a department official, all funding decisions will be made by two independent bodies, whose members will be selected through an "open, transparent, and merit-based" model that mirrors governor and council appointments.

Heritage Minister Mélanie Joly and Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould are providing more details about the planned reinstatement of the program in a press conference on Parliament Hill. CBCNews.ca is carrying their remarks live.

Wilson-Raybould told reporters that a renewed Court Challenges Program will ensure that the government "promotes access to justice for Canadians who need it the most," adding that Canada's justice system will need to continue to evolve.

The promise to restore the program, which was scrapped by the Stephen Harper Conservatives in 2006, was included in the 2015 Liberal campaign platform and the mandate letters for Joly and Wilson-Raybould.

The 2016 budget earmarked $12 million in new funding over five years, which would bring the annual program budget up to $5 million annually when combined with existing spending on ongoing cases that the Conservatives had committed to fund through completion.

During Tuesday's briefing, the department official noted that in the first year of the new program, a maximum of 20 per cent of the budgeted $5 million will go to administrative costs.

Before being shut down, the program's budget was $2.8 million.

The Court Challenges Program helped pay for court cases that focus mostly on equality and language rights, but was scrapped in 2006 by the then Conservative government. The Liberals are reviving the program in a different form. (Albert Couillard/CBC)

The program, which dates back to 1978, helps pay for court cases that focus mostly on equality and language rights.

It was scrapped by former prime minister Brian Mulroney's Progressive Conservative government in 1992, then brought back two years later by former prime minister Jean Chretien's Liberal government.

'Effective, useful and efficient'

In a message in the CCP's 2006-2007 annual report after the program was cancelled, board chair Guy Matte lamented on the job of presiding over the dismantling of a program that repeated evaluations, and that a majority of Canadians found to be "effective, useful and efficient."

"The Court Challenges Program has spearheaded the ongoing clarification of language and equality rights," he wrote.

"Important victories achieved by various groups would never have occurred if not for the resources provided by the CCPC. It is not overly pretentious to assert that this program was instrumental in improving our country's growth and fairness."