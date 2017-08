Maxime Bernier lost the Conservative leadership race, but he remained the top fundraiser right to the end.

Newly released figures from Elections Canada show the Quebec MP raised more than $426,000 in the second quarter of 2017.

Kevin O'Leary, the celebrity businessman who withdrew from the race a month before the finish line, raised about $383,000 over the same period.

Andrew Scheer, who was elected Conservative party leader May 27 after 13 ballots, raised about $261,000.

The data shows that people gave nearly $1.9 million to all Conservative leadership contestants between April 1 and June 30.

That is only about 41 per cent of the amount raised in the previous quarter, but the time period includes more than a month after the contest was over.