Conservative leadership contestants are facing off in a debate on the West Island of Montreal, with Kevin O'Leary the early target of barbs and attacks from his rivals.

The debate, organized by the Lac-Saint-Louis and Pierrefonds-Dollards Conservative riding associations, is being held in Pointe-Claire, Que., with 11 of the 14 contestants attending (Pierre Lemieux, Deepak Obhrai and Brad Trost did not participate).

In this bilingual debate, some of the candidates used their opening statements to show off their French skills — some with more difficulty than others. O'Leary read out his entire opening statement in stilted French, while Lisa Raitt sprinkled hers with a few French phrases and Kellie Leitch stumbled when she forgot a word.

Steven Blaney, meanwhile, held up a glass of milk during his opening statement — a nod to his opposition to Maxime Bernier's plan to end supply management — and told the room of West Islanders that they were (in English) "pure wool Quebecers."

Kevin O'Leary, a Liberal?

O'Leary and Bernier were the targets of early attacks in the debate, with Erin O'Toole questioning whether O'Leary was a Conservative and Andrew Saxton joking he was a good candidate to be leader because at least he "lives in Canada."

Bernier was criticized by some of the other candidates over his economic policies.

A Mainstreet Research poll of Conservative Party members published Monday by iPolitics suggested that O'Leary and Bernier are the front-runners. Bernier was also the fundraising leader of the race in 2016, before O'Leary threw his hat into the ring.

But the focus turned on O'Leary after a question from the audience challenged the conservatism of O'Leary, as well as that of Michael Chong and Chris Alexander.

Chong and Alexander denied they were liberals. Chong said his platform was based on conservative principles, free markets and small government, while Alexander pointed out that he had been the immigration minister who supported the removal of the veil during citizenship ceremonies and the revocation of citizenship from dual citizens convicted of terrorism.

O'Leary, however, said that the Conservative Party needed to grow. "LBGTQI: done; marijuana: done; reproductive rights: 100 per cent. Get used to it. That is the definition of the Conservative Party going forward."

O'Toole took issue with this, saying that it was up to the members of the party to decide who belonged to the party, not O'Leary.

The debate is being moderated by Beryl Wajsman, editor in chief of the Suburban Newspaper Group. The next official debate organized by the party will be held on Feb. 28 in Edmonton. The leader will be chosen on May 27.